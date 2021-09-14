Nitin Gadkari Taunts 'MLAs Unhappy Because They Are Not CM', Slams Power Greed In Politics

As BJP replaces its 5th CM in six months, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday, commented that politics had been reduced to a game of power than service to the public. Addressing a seminar at the Rajasthan seminar, he taunted as how MLAs, ministers and CMs were unhappy for not getting the post they wanted over not know when their term would end. Gadkari reminded that politics' main aim was public service and making social benefits reach the last person and not a grab for power.

Gadkari: 'MLAs, Ministers, CMs unhappy'

"Some MLAs weren't happy as they couldn't become ministers. Some ministers were unhappy as they couldn't get good depts. Those with good depts were unhappy as they couldn't become CM. And CM is worried as he/she doesn't know till when he will last," said Gadkari.

BJP's CM changes

In a shocking development, on Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation to the Governor and said that he is ready to take new responsibilities in the party. Rupani, who has completed five years in the post, has been replaced 15 months before the elections. With BJP top brass - Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi, Bhupendra Yadav, Mansukh Mandaviya, Narendra Singh Tomar and Gujarat leader CR Paatil, Nitin Patel huddling in Ahmedabad to discuss the new CM, first time MLA and ex-CM Anandiben Patel's close aide Bhupendra Patel was chosen as the CM pick. Rupani himself replaced Anandiben Patel in 2016 ahead of Gujarat polls in 2017 and completed a five-year term.

Belonging to the dominant Patidar caste, Patel is a first-time MLA who trounced his Congress opponent in Ghatlodia by a margin of 1,17,750 votes in 2017. Bhupendra Patel is perceived to be a close aide of Anandiben Patel and implemented then-CM Modi's Gujarat model. Having faced a backlash over the Patidar agitation, Patel's appointment is seen as BJP's attempt to bolster their chances for re-election in the 2022 Assembly election.

Prior to this, 45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as the new Uttarakhand CM after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned citing 'constitutional constraints'. Rawat himself replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021, ten days before the completion of his govt's 4 years, amid resentment among cabinet members. Similarly, Basavaraj Bommai took over from veteran Yediyurappa in Karnataka after massive opposition from miffed BJP leaders since cabinet expansion in January after rebel JD(S) and Congress MLAs were inducted into it. After Assam poll victory, BJP chose Himanta Biswa Sarma as its pick while incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal was inducted into the Union cabinet.