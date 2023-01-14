Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur Office Receives Threat Calls; Security Beefed Up, Probe Underway

Security has been beefed up around Nitin Gadkari after threat calls were made at his office in Nagpur on January 14. According to the Nagpur Police, two calls were made at 11.30 am and 11.40 am and an investigation has been launched to nab those behind the threat calls. The caller is also said to have demanded money. The officials further said the Crime Branch is tracking the point of origin of the call.

Maharashtra | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office in Nagpur received two threatening calls at 11.30 am and 11.40 am. Further investigation is going on: Nagpur Police — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

The Union Minister is currently in Nagpur where he is scheduled to visit several events and address a centenary year programme in Sitabuldi. His public schedule also includes attending one badminton and three cricket tournaments after 7:30 pm. Senior police officers have been deployed outside his office for the minister's security.

Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji's public schedule for 14th January 2023. pic.twitter.com/9F2B2rXC0e — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) January 13, 2023

(This is a developing story. More details to follow)