Nitin Patel Asserts 'new CM Should Take Gujarat Forward Like PM Modi' After Rupani Resigns

Hours before the announcement of the new Gujarat CM, Deputy Nitin Patel deliberated over the next Chief Minister saying that the state needed someone who could take everyone forward, the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi had when he held the post. Patel, who is being considered for the CM post stated that a leader should be one who is liked by everyone and can work efficiently towards Gujarat's development.

Speaking to ANI, Nitin Patel said, "The national delegation will listen to everyone and make a decision. They will declare the CM after considering all points. Any state wants a leader that is liked by the population of the state. The one that is experienced and accepted by all classes should be the CM."

"The way PM Modi developed Gujarat, a CM that can take that forward and one that is liked by all should be the Chief Minister. Someone that is efficient to take Gujarat's development such a CM is needed. Someone who can develop Gujarat by keeping Adivasis, Dalits, women, and backwards together is needed," he added.

Vijay Rupani resigned voluntarily: Nitin Patel

The Deputy CM also weighed in on the resignation of Vijay Rupani, refusing to comment on the reason behind the move. "I don't want to make any personal comments. Being the CM of the state is challenging. Someone who can face and perform well in facing those challenges is needed. I don't want to comment on why Vijay Rupani resigned. The reason behind his resignation is his own."

The leader also asserted that despite the political changes, Gujarat would continue to remain 'saffron' and Congress, or any other party did not stand a chance. "The whole Gujarat is painted saffron right now. Congress or any other party stands no chance in Gujarat," he stated.

Gujarat | Vijay Rupani voluntarily resigned as CM. He didn't take the decision under any pressure. The observers sent by party high command are taking the views of senior BJP leaders on who should be made the CM. The decision will be taken at the meeting today: Nitin Patel, BJP pic.twitter.com/u1knU0PNUC — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

The BJP is expected to announce the new Gujarat CM at 3 PM today. Sources state that BJP may decide to pick Nitin Patel or RC Faldu as CM while others have suggested the name of Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel who is flying along with Home Minister Amit Shah today. BJP's legislative party meeting to appoint the new Gujarat CM will take place on Sunday at 2 PM.