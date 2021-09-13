Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel met designate-CM Bhupendra Patel at his residence in Ahmedabad on Monday. After interacting with the leader, Nitin Patel dismissed rumours of being miffed with the BJP leadership over Bhupendra Patel's appointment saying that he was happy to see his friend take charge.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Nitin Patel said, "I had gone to Mehsana yesterday. People of Mehsana were happy to see me and happy with the decision. Bhupendra Patel and I are family friends, it's not a new friendship. I am more than happy. I have congratulated him on becoming the Chief Minister. I also told Bhupendra Patel to tell me if anything needed to be done to make the transition of power easier. I would be there to help him."

Bhupendra Patel is my old family friend. I congratulated him. We will be happy to see him take oath as CM. He has also asked for my guidance whenever needed: Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel pic.twitter.com/1ihmI1OGlf — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

Happy to take up any responsibility: Nitin Patel

Nitin Patel also thanked the BJP leadership for entailing him with the responsibility as the Deputy CM saying that he was ready to work for the party and the people of Gujarat in any given role. It is important to mention that Nitin Patel's name had emerged for the new CM post after the resignation of Vijay Rupani. After Bhupendra Patel was chosen for the role, speculations arose that the Dy CM was miffed with the party over the decision.

"I am not upset, it is news that is being made up. BJP is not that kind of a party. For 18 years, I have been a worker of the BJP from my Jan Sangh days. Whether or not I get a post, people's love and respect is important. It's our brothers and sisters only who are getting the posts. We all plan to work together," he said.

He also revealed that he was going to receive Home Minister Amit Shah at 12.30 PM ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. "Our Amit Bhai will come to Ahmedabad, we will welcome him at the airport at 12.30 PM. The party has given me such a big position. If the party needs me or the people need me, I will work in whatever way I can. I am ready for any kind of responsibility. A politician should have a place in the heart of the people," he added.