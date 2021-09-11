Nitin Patel To Replace Vijay Rupani As Gujarat CM, Pradipsinh Jadeja To Be Dy CM: Sources

Hours after Vijay Rupani resigned as CM, sources informed Republic Media Network on Saturday that his Deputy Nitin Patel could be the one to take over the role of the Chief Minister of the state of Gujarat. The information from the sources comes before the Bharatiya Janata Party's legislative meeting scheduled for Sunday, in which the MLAs in the presence of Union Home Minister and former BJP President Amit Shah, and BJP state chief CR Patil are going to make an announcement on the name of the new Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, many BJP leaders including Nitin Patel are present at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, and a discussion is said to be taking place behind closed doors. It is from this discussion that the sources have informed that of the many names being considered for the post, like that of Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya & Purshottam Rupala, and Gujarat minister RC Faldu, that Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel's name has been selected.

Also, sources have informed that Pradipsinh Jadeja could be the next Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat. The duo, along with the other Ministers that are to be named in the Cabinet rejig, is expected to take oath of office by September 17 if they're selected by the BJP..

Vijay Rupani resigns from Gujarat CM post

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday tendered his resignation to the state's Governor. After meeting Governor Acharya Devvra, addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar Vijay Rupani confirmed the news. "I am resigning from my chief ministerial post," said Rupani, while thanking the BJP for giving him the opportunity.

Outlining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the main face of the BJP for the Gujarat Assembly Elections which are due to be held next year, the outgoing Chief Minister added, 'I am just a worker of the organization." Vijay Rupani, who has completed 5 years in the post, said that the specialty of BJP is that the responsibility of party workers keeps changing from time to time. "Whatever responsibility I get from the party, I'm ready to fulfill it under the guidance of PM Modi and the party president," he stated.

Vijay Rupani took the state's Chief Ministerial position on August 7, 2016, and is representing Rajkot West in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. He succeeded Anandiben Patel, who had, in turn, succeeded Narendra Modi when he moved to Delhi to be Prime Minister in 2014 after 13 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat.