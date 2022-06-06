Nitin Raut Blames Migrants From Delhi For Recent Surge In COVID Cases In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut made a controversial statement pertaining to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Nagpur by saying that the increase in cases is due to the people coming from Delhi.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said, "The main reason behind the rise in the COVID-19 cases in Nagpur, are the people coming from Delhi. Today we traced 35 cases (of COVID-19) and of that, the maximum number of cases belong to Delhi passengers. I think we should do the tracing of them at the airports." The Minister further urged that maximum testing should be done at all levels, including rural as well as urban areas.

Maharashtra cabinet to hold key meeting to discuss rising COVID cases

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government will hold a key meeting on Monday, June 6. Top ministers and officials of the Maharashtra government will hold a key meeting today, June 6, at 4 pm to discuss the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Maharashtra on June 4 reported 1,357 new COVID-19 cases and one death. It was for the third day in a row when the state reported more than 1,000 cases. According to the state public health department, the state now has 5,888 active cases. Around 595 people were discharged following their recovery. The case recovery rate stands at 98.05% while the fatality rate is 1.87%.

Maharashtra makes masks mandatory as COVID cases rise

In view of the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray government on June 4 announced that masks will be mandated in public places. The Maharashtra health department on June 3 also ordered the district and civic authorities to ramp up coronavirus testing and vaccination coverage as the number of COVID samples being examined was reduced.

Informing about the mask mandate, the Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Pradeep Vyas, wrote a letter to collectors, municipal corporations, and chief executive officers. In the letter, he stated that all districts should ensure the proportion of RT-PCR tests was at least 60%.

The letter by the Additional Chief Secretary of Health stated that people should be advised to wear masks in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools. This came after the state witnessed a sharp spike in COVID cases over the last week, with 1,081 cases reported on June 1, the highest since February 24.

