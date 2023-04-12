Nitish Angling To Be UPA Convenor? Bihar CM's Meet With Congress Top Brass Sparks Buzz

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is angling to be the UPA convenor by beating current convenor Sharad Pawar, according to sources. CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav met with Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of Congress party, on Wednesday, 12th April.

The meeting happened at the residence of Kharge, where Nitish and his deputy Tejashwi vowed to bring the opposition parties together to oppose the BJP, in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. The meeting is said to be a strategy meet of anti-BJP parties who are uniting in an alliance to take on the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar along with Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav and JD(U) President Lalan Singh meets Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi pic.twitter.com/SBsSKQlXD4 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Nitish is trying to beat NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who became the convenor last year. NCP chief Sharad Pawar secured the convenor post by using the unwillingness of various regional parties to accept the Congress leadership. This happened as Congress faced a debacle in five state elections last year, in which the party was decimated.

This time, Nitish Kumar seems to be using Pawar's stand on the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) issue over Hindenburg’s report on Adani Group. Nitish is looking to foray into national politics with this move ahead of the 2024 general elections, according to sources.

The opposition parties are debating uniting on a common platform to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections the next year as they met at Kharge's house.

Kharge claimed that the conference was historic and that all parties agreed to work together to campaign for the forthcoming elections. Rahul stated that as a part of this process to bring parties together, the opposition's vision will be produced jointly.

#WATCH | Today we had a historic meeting here and discussed many issues. We all have decided to unite all (opposition) parties and fight the upcoming elections unitedly: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/ds4ljcHsBZ — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Nitish is on a 3-day visit to Delhi. On Tuesday, Nitish Kumar also met Lalu Prasad Yadav at Misa Bharti's residence in Delhi. Nitish also reached the residence of Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree.