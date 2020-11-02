Nitish Breaks Silence On Paswan's Remarks, 'blessings To Those Who Use Me For Publicity'

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reacted to the recent statements by LJP President Chirag Paswan, saying that anyone who wanted to gain 'publicity' through slandering him, had his 'blessings'. "If anyone wants to say things, garner publicity through me, they have my blessings. So many things are spoken about me and the JDU, this is one-sided publicity. We do not give any attention or importance to such comments," said Nitish Kumar.

"I do not want to speak on unimportant issues. I am not at that level, that I will comment on such things. It is not my job to comment on others. Throughout the years, I have never hit out at anyone unnecessarily. It is not my habit. If someone keeps speaking let them. My job is to do my work properly," he added.

Nitish Kumar's comments come against the backdrop of the constant verbal attacks that have been hurled at him by the young LJP Chief, where Paswan has even predicted that Nitish Kumar will become a 'turncoat' (palturam) if the BJP sweeps the upcoming Bihar elections. Notably, Paswan had even hit out at Nitish talking about the presence of anti-incumbency in the state, alleging that due to Kumar's 'unpopularity', Prime Minister Narendra Modi was being forced to conduct seven consecutive rallies in Bihar.

Read: Chirag Paswan Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Jibe On PM Modi, Asks 'why Is Nitish Silent'

Read: 'Liquor Ban Failed In Bihar; Alcohol Smuggled Under Nitish Kumar's Nose': Chirag Paswan

Nitish on LJP joining NDA

While speaking on whether he would try and stop LJP from joining NDA after the results, Nitish Kumar firmly told Republic that that was not 'his decision.' "Why will I stop, this is BJP's decision. I am in NDA but this is BJP's decision. I can't comment on this. They will do whatever they feel is best."

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. While the BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), LJP, an NDA ally, is contesting solo this time.

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26 per cent. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Read: Chirag Paswan Taunts Nitish, Claims PM's Bihar Campaign Is To Substitute CM's Unpopularity

Read: 'Nitish Will Join Lalu After Bihar Results; Wants To Become PM In 2024': Chirag Paswan