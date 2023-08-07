Nitish Congratulates Rahul Gandhi On Restoration Of Lok Sabha Membership

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday congratulated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership from Wayanad.

Kumar also expressed happiness over the Supreme Court judgment that led to the reinstatement of Gandhi's membership of the Lok Sabha.

"We all welcome the decision of the Supreme Court which stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case. I extend my congratulations to him on the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership," the JD(U) leader told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

Gandhi was disqualified in March after a Gujarat court convicted him in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark and sentenced him to two years in jail. A punishment of two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker. The Supreme Court on August 4 stayed Gandhi's conviction and the Lok Sabha reinstated him as an MP on Monday.

“Whatever happened to him (Gandhi) was not good…We all felt bad. But, now we all are very happy. It's a matter of great happiness,” said Kumar.

Asked about the proposed third meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA in Mumbai, he said the next course of action would be decided there.

“After the formation of the coalition of the opposition parties, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has grown nervous…. BJP leaders are scared,” Kumar said.

The opposition unity will further strengthen in the coming days and the BJP will be wiped out in the coming Lok Sabha polls, he claimed.