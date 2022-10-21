Watch: Nitish Kumar Criticises Erstwhile Lalu Govt In Bihar While Tejashwi Looks On

After portraying that all’s well between him and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday was seen criticising the RJD chief. However, his criticism of Lalu administration came in front of his Deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is Lalu Prasad Yadav's son.

Addressing the newly appointed health workers by the Bihar government, the Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar said, “A lot of development has taken place in Bihar in recent years from education to infrastructure. Unlike before, the state is progressing at a faster rate. Earlier you remember, what was the condition of Bihar?”

Launching an attack on the previous government led by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, father of Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar asserted, “Compare the two governments. The change is clearly visible.”

Further, pointing towards the presence of females in the audience, the Chief Minister said, “See how many girls are present today, what was the condition a few years ago? Even in education, the ratio between girls and boys is almost equal.”

Notably, Nitish Kumar’s comparison between the present and previous government under the RJD chief came while Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was present at the event.

Nitish Kumar picks Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy

After Nitish Kumar took the oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar in August this year for the eighth time after breaking his ties with the BJP-led NDA alliance, he picked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy. Notably, the oath-taking ceremony was kept low-key and only the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister took oaths.

After the swearing-in, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi were seen greeting each other, while Tejashwi even went to touch the former's feet to seek blessings.

Nitish calls Lalu before oath

In another showcase of alls-good between the two parties of Bihar, Nitish Kumar even called Lalu Prasad Yadav before swearing in and discussed the political developments of the state. Lalu even congratulated him for becoming the Chief Minister of the state again.

In another incident, Nitish Kumar even went to Patna's Paras Hospital in July to meet Lalu Prasad Yadav, while he was receiving treatment for a fracture and other injuries sustained after falling down the stairs at his home in the city.