Nitish Kumar Accuses BJP Of 'creating Conflict In Society'; 'Will Never Ally With Them'

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar vowed that he will never ally with his former alliance partner-- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while accusing the saffron party of creating conflict in society.

Hitting out at the BJP for targeting him since the split in the BJP-JDU-led NDA in Bihar in August, the Bihar CM alleged that the saffron party wants conflict in Mahagathbandhan-- an alliance of RJD, JDU, Congress and Left.

"BJP people keep talking nonsense. I had left Mahagathbandhan and joined the NDA (in 2017), but now I have returned. The BJP wants that the conflict among us should rise to such an extent that we become frustrated. The BJP is attacking me nowadays," CM Nitish Kumar said, ANI reported.

'Will never ally with BJP ever in my life': Nitish Kumar

The Bihar CM said that rather than allying with BJP, he will stay with the "Samajawadis" (socialists) and take the country forward. "The BJP is working to create conflict in society. It has got nothing to do with the country's progress. I will never ally with the BJP ever in my life. I will stay with the Samajwadis (socialists) and take the country forward along with Bihar," Nitish said, ANI reported.

The JDU's de facto leader also recalled his relationship with former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee and BJP's other veteran leaders saying that those leaders worked for the development of the country. "They (BJP) have forgotten that Atal Bihari Vajpayee had become the Prime Minister in 1998. He had made me a Union Minister then. I was assigned three ministries. Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi worked for the development of the country. Those sitting at the Centre today have nothing to do with the development," CM Nitish said, ANI reported.

Kumar's remark came while inaugurating an engineering college in Bihar's Samastipur on Friday, which is built at a cost of Rs 75 crore.

Amit Shah attacks Nitish Kumar

During his second visit to Bihar since the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a veiled swipe at Nitish Kumar. Addressing a gathering in Jayaprakash Narayan's ancestral village of Sitab Diara in the Saran district on his 120th birth anniversary, Amit Shah lamented that the late socialist icon's disciple had abandoned his principles for the sake of the CM's chair.

"The leaders who took JP's name and emerged from this agitation are sitting in the lap of Congress just for the sake of power," Shah had said.