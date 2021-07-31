Nitish Kumar-aide Lalan Singh Becomes JD(U) National President; RCP Singh To Step Down

Following a national executive meeting in Delhi, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has now announced senior MP Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan’ Singh as its new national president. Lalan Singh will now replace Ramchandra Prasad Singh at the party’s top spot. RCP, who had taken the baton from Nitish Kumar ahead of the 2020 Assembly election, is currently stepping down from the post following JD-U’s one person one post policy, after being chosen as a Union cabinet minister in the new Modi 2.0 government cabinet expansion.

Lalan Singh to become new JDU President

JD-U now has a new national president in Rajiv Singh ‘Lalan’ Singh. The JD-U National Executive Committee met at the party’s Jantar Mantar office in New Delhi today and decided the same. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier reached the capital to attend the meeting. Lalan Singh, who has been a close aide of Nitish Kumar for several years has also played an important role in building the party. Amid speculations of a possible step down by RCP Singh, Lalan Singh’s name was the most heard name as a replacement.

Announcing the party decision after the meeting, JD(U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh said that, “Lalan Singh is made JD(U) president, our party organisational structure is such that people from all sections hold office. We are not a dynasty party. Some people are just stuck with family. His election is a good sign for the party in the coming future.” Lalan Singh is currently an MP representing Munger. Lalan has also formerly served as JD(U) Bihar unit President.

RCP Singh steps down as JDU President

During the recent cabinet expansion of the Modi government, the party had advised its current national president RCP Singh to take up the post of a minister. RCP Singh had taken office as Minister of Steel in the cabinet. RCP Singh had earlier took the post of national President from Nitish Kumar after he stepped down the following swearing-in as Chief Minister of Bihar after the 2020 Assembly election. Now RCP Singh is stepping down from the top party post after becoming a Union Minister, handing over the baton to Lalan Singh as per the party’s one person one post policy.

IMAGE: PTI