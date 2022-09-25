Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and discussed opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media, Nitish Kumar said, "I and Lalu Ji had a talk with Sonia Gandhi regarding Opposition unity. We all want to work together for the country. Sonia Gandhi will reveal the details after the Congress presidential elections get over. There is no difference in ideology."

On the other hand, Lalu Yadav said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs to be removed from the Centre to 'save the country'. They will meet Sonia Gandhi again after Congress elects a new president.

"We need to remove the BJP and have to save the country. For that, we all have to come together in the way we removed BJP in Bihar. We have had talks with Sonia Gandhi. She asked us to meet again after 10-12 days once the Congress party gets a new president," Lalu said.

Nitish, Pawar lead call by Oppn leaders for forming united anti-BJP front

In a major step towards forming an anti-BJP front, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and other notable opposition leaders on Sunday called for a new alliance that includes the Indian National Congress for the 2024 General polls, emphasising that a two-front battle will ensure the BJP's defeat.

"There is no question of a Third Front. There should be one front that includes Congress. Then we can trounce the BJP in 2024," Kumar said addressing a mega rally organised by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) to mark former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's birth anniversary.

INLD leader Om Prakash Chautala and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, both of who previously fought Congress, were on the stage with other senior leaders such as Pawar, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant.

The leaders slammed the BJP, accusing it of attempting to create "Hindu-Muslim disturbances" to profit politically and making false claims and promises.