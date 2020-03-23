The Debate
COVID-19 Lockdown: Bihar CM Announces Compensation Packages For Students, Health Workers

Politics

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced a compensation package for the people of Bihar affected due to COVID-19

Written By Prakash Singh | Mumbai |

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced a compensation package for the people of Bihar affected due to COVID-19. The Chief Minister has also requested the people of Bihar to stay at home and maintain social distance by following the advisory issued by the government, in an attempt to fight the deadly Coronavirus.

In a high-level meeting along with Deputy CM Sushil Modi, CM Nitish Kumar decided packages for students the financially weaker section of society, doctors, and health workers.

READ | Kerala CM Vijayan Orders Complete Lockdown In State Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Pertaining to the lockdown, the packages announced by Nitish Kumar are:

1. All ration card holders family to get a free ration of one month 

2. All pension card holders (CM old age pension, physically challenged persons, pension for widows) to get three months pension in a couple of days. 

READ | BREAKING: CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces Curfew In Maharashtra; Essential Services Exempted

3. Rs 1000 per family to be transferred in the account of BPL card holders 

4. All scholarships to students studying in class 1 to class 12, to be transferred, in bank account till 31st March 2020.

5. All health workers and doctors to get one month of additional salary.

READ | Punjab Ministers And Cong MLAs To Contribute One Month Salary Towards COVID-19 Relief Fund

Lockdown in Bihar

Bihar govt has declared COVID-19 as an epidemic and is taking cognizance of it. The state government has already announced lockdown of all districts, blocks, sub-divisional headquarters. This compensation dole by Nitish govt will give a huge relief to daily wage workers, elderly and students.

READ | COVID-19 Crisis: After Lockdown, J&K Administration Now Seals All Borders Of The UT

First Published:
