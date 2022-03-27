Nitish Kumar Attacked By A Man In Patna's Bakhtiarpur Block; Bihar CM Escapes Narrowly

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar was reportedly attacked by a man on Sunday in the Bakhtiarpur block of Patna district. According to reports, the police is currently interrogating the person. The CM has been on a private visit to the city for two days.

In the visuals going viral, CM Nitish Kumar can be seen offering floral tribute to a statue when a person rushing from behind punches him on the face. Although, the CM did not feel it. The person has been taken into custody for questioning. The accused is reportedly mentally deranged.

In 2018, Bihar CM's convoy was pelted with stones during his tour of Nandan village in Dumraon block as part of his Vikas Samiksha Yatra. Although Kumar remained unharmed, several security officials suffered injuries and some vehicles in the cavalcade were also damaged in the stone-pelting. Five FIRs were registered in connection with the incidents of 99 named persons and 500-700 unnamed ones.

In another incident in 2018, a man hurled a slipper in the direction of the podium where Nitish Kumar was seated with other JD(U) leaders. Through the slipper didn't reach the stage, the party supporters thrashed the accused.

Image: Twitter-@KewaliyaHemant