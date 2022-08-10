After Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record eighth time, with the Mahagathbandhan alliance, the CM on Wednesday made a massive attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the latter will not become the PM in 2024 Lok Sabha election, urging the entire opposition to get united.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar stated, "Whether I am CM or not, he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) won't be PM in 2024". He added, "Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on Prime Minister post)".

On Tuesday, after JD(U) officially walked out of NDA in Bihar, Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of the state, paving the way for the formation of the Mahagathbandhan alliance with RJD and Congress in the state. On the other hand, BJP accused him and his party of betraying the NDA as well as the people of Bihar.

#NitishTargetsPMModi | Nitish Kumar takes aim at PM Modi after swearing-in as Bihar CM for the 8th time; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/2Q3LH3iGVO pic.twitter.com/OKjxIvBZON — Republic (@republic) August 10, 2022

Mahagathbandhan Govt Returns

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar once again for the 8th consecutive time. He was joined by Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav who swore in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The newly formed Mahagatbandhan government in Bihar is likely to have 35 Ministers including CM Nitish Kumar, sources have told Republic. While RJD will have 15 Ministers, JDU will have to settle for 13 Ministerial berths. On the other hand, Congress and HAM(S) might get 4 and 1 Ministries respectively.

Speaking to the media after taking oath as the Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar said, "I didn't want to become CM after the elections but I was given the responsibility... and you saw what was happening recently". He also vowed to strengthen opposition politics.