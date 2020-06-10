Nitish Kumar Attacks Tejashwi; Says Even His Partymen Are Unaware Where He Escapes

RJD leader Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav had questioned Bihar Cheif Minister Nitish Kumar that he has not stepped out of the CM residence for the past 84 days. Nitish Kumar on Tuesday while addressing his party workers, directly attacked Tejashwi Yadav saying that "I have been monitoring and reviewing the situation of Bihar in this pandemic with officials every day at my Residential office, but nobody knew where was Tejashwi Yadav." Nitish Kumar said that even his party-men are unaware of the fact that where he escapes always.

Nitish Kumar while attacking Tejaswi Yadav said that "People have a habit of making unnecessary statements. He (Tejashwi) says that I did not step out. Lockdown was enforced, and in the entire country, it was being said that no one has to step out. We were doing our work, monitoring everything. Every day I was reviewing the measures taken by the Govt for the safety and well being of the people of Bihar. For that, I was coordinating in the entire Bihar. Nobody knows where he (hinting at Tejashwi) escapes always, even his party-men do not know and make unwanted remarks at us. Everyone was being told to stay home, and how could I have stepped out? Whosoever came from outside, all of them were victims. People tried to create controversy, and I examined each and every incident."

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister on Tuesday steeped out of his official residence and held the Cabinet meeting with all his colleagues sitting together in the Samvad hall -- a complex close to his Residence. Earlier, for the past two and half months, Cabinet meetings were being held through Video conference with each ministers sitting in their official chamber along with their secretaries.

Tejshwi missing during crisis

During the all-party meeting convened to seek suggestions on how to counter the menace of COVID-19, it was discovered that Tejashwi was in Delhi. JDU-BJP lashed at him terming him as "tweeter boy" and politician of social Media, who is always absent from the scene whenever there is a crisis in Bihar. Tejaswi was absent when the shelter home scandal was exposed in Muzaffarpur. He was even absent from the scene when children died due to encephalitis and when Patna was submerged in 2019. During the COVID-19, he was active on social media from Delhi but when he faced the wrath of BJP and JDU, he hurriedly travelled back to Patna in the first week of May.

