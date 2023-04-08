Nitish Kumar Attempts To Play Down Sharad Pawar's Googly, Says 'People Have Their Opinion'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appeared to be on defensive mode when asked about NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's remark on the opposition's demand for JPC probe over Adani row. He chooses to play safe by saying that people have their own opinion.

Responding to the questions asked on Sharab Pawar's statement, Kumar said, "People have their own opinion. We cannot keep commenting on that."

Lauding the voice of the Opposition on demand for Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) over Adani row, the Bihar chief minister had said that the Centre should consider the Opposition's demand for a JPC probe into the allegations of misappropriation by the Adani group.

Kumar had said that there must be some internal matter in the Adani case as the Centre rejected the arguments of opposition in the Parliament. Notably, the opposition parties are demanding a JPC investigation into the forced investments made by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), State Bank of India (SBI) and others in the companies of Adani group.

Following the demand of investigation into the matter, a probe has been handed over to the Supreme Court monitored independent panel. The panel will probe if there were any regulatory failures related to allegations against the Adani Group.

SC monitored panel is better way to probe Adani issue: Sharad Pawar

Earlier, NCP President Sharad Pawar had stated, "My party has supported the demand for JPC, but I feel that the JPC will be dominated by the ruling party thus the truth will not come out. So, I feel that the Supreme Court monitored panel is a better way to bring out the truth." NCP chief statement's have left the opposition parties divided.

Pawar even said that there was a time when Tata-Birla was targeted to criticise the government but they had their due contributions to the development of the country and now Ambani and Adani's names are taken to criticise the government, and that there is a need to think about their contribution to the country as well.