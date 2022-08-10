Nitish Kumar Backs 'united Opposition' For 2024 Elections After Swearing-in As Bihar CM

As Nitish Kumar returned to the 'Mahagatbandhan' alliance after ditching the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government and taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister on Wednesday, the leader called for a united Opposition ahead of the General elections scheduled to be held in 2024.

Attacking PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar asked, "Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all Opposition parties to be united for 2024." Further clearing up the speculations on his contendership for the post of Prime Minister, he added, "I am not a contender for any such post."

“The decision to leave NDA was taken by JD(U). I did not want to be the Chief Minister after the previous election. But a lot of pressure was put on me to handle the post. When there were talks with Tejashwi Yadav, the decision was made. Whether I will stay or not till 2024, the party will decide. But I will not live in the year 2014,” the Chief Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nitish Kumar parted ways with the NDA on Tuesday, days after speculations regarding the rift between the JD(U) and the BJP surfaced. After walking out of the NDA, Nitish Kumar alleged that BJP was trying to break his party and therefore, he joined the Mahagathbandhan alliance backed by Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD and Congress among other political parties. Soon after Nitish Kumar's resignation, he was declared the leader of the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday was sworn in as the Chief Minister while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav became his Deputy in the newly-formed Bihar government under the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Mahagathbandhan government to have 35 ministers

With Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav taking the oath for the position of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar is reported to have 35 ministers including CM Nitish Kumar. Republic's sources informed that while RJD will have 15 ministers, JD(U) will have to settle for 13 ministerial positions.

Apart from RJD, Congress is likely to get four members while Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will reportedly get one berth in the Cabinet.