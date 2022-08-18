Nitish Kumar Betrayed Bihar Mandate, Made Tejashwi Successor, May Merge RJD-JDU: RCP Singh

Former Union minister RCP Singh on Thursday slammed the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar and said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has betrayed the mandate of the people which was for JD(U) and BJP. He also claimed that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is presently the deputy chief minister, is the successor of Nitish Kumar.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, RCP Singh said, "The mandate of the people of Bihar was for NDA. But after the UP election, I felt that they will again take a U-turn. So I made it clear that I won't support you if you take such a step. The mandate of the people has been stolen. All the party workers are unable to understand."

'There will be a merger of both parties in the future,' RCP Singh tells Republic

Singh, who recently resigned from JD(U), said that the JD(U) and RJD could merge in the future and Tejashwi Yadav could be Nitish's successor while pointing out that the former was made Deputy CM twice.

"It seems like there will be a merger of both parties in the future and the CM has also announced his successor. By making him (Tejashwi Yadav) the Deputy CM not once but twice, he has said it. Earlier, the leader of the Legislative Party used to be elected. When did this happen this time?" RCP Singh told Republic.

He also lambasted the new government on the choice of cabinet ministers and pointed out that only three persons from backward communities have become ministers in the Mahagathbandhan government. He said that only two members from the Kushwaha community and one from the Kurmi community have been made ministers.

The bureaucrat-turned politician, who had to give up his ministerial berth upon denial of another Rajya Sabha term by the JD(U), said that he took the oath as a union minister with the consent of Nitish Kumar. JD(U) had claimed that Singh had accepted the cabinet post without consulting with Bihar CM.

RCP Singh previously worked as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's principal secretary. He took voluntary retirement from the IAS to join JD(U) in 2010. A member of the Rajya Sabha since 2010, Singh rose in the ranks in Nitish Kumar's party and became its national president in 2020. He was also inducted into the Union Cabinet in July 2021. Alleging the former Union Steel Minister's growing ties with BJP, JD (U) ignored Singh for a Rajya Sabha berth and reposed in former MLA Khiru Mahto instead. The ex-bureaucrat later quit the party.