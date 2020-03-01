Nitish Kumar Blames Social Media For Crimes Against Women, Seeks Ban On All Porn Sites

Stating that social media and usage of porn sites is the reason for increasing crimes against women, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a ban on all pornographic sites across the country.

The request from the JD(U) chief comes in the wake of the rise in atrocities against women and cases of rape.

"The reason for increasing crimes against women is the misuse of social media and the use of porn sites. I have written a letter to the Prime Minister regarding this issue. I have asked him to ban all porn sites throughout the country since people who do such business earn a lot, which must stop," said CM Nitish Kumar.

This isn't the first time the Bihar Chief Minister has requested a ban on porn. In the month of December last year, Nitish Kumar in a letter written to PM Modi urged him to ban all pornographic websites in the country.

READ | Tejashwi Makes 'self-respect' Jibe On CM Nitish Kumar's Birthday, Seeks Promises For Bihar

Nitish Kumar's letter to PM, requesting him to ban porn

The Chief Minister wrote in his letter that a large number of children and youth are watching pornographic, violent, and inappropriate content which is undesirable. The letter further read that in many cases, videos of rape incidents are being circulated on social media.

Moreover, Nitish Kumar claimed that this kind of material 'severely affects' the brain of children and some youngsters. In many cases, the use of such material has been seen as a factor in such crimes, the letter alleged.

Referring to the infamous rape and murder case of Hyderabad after which a couple of similar incidents were reported from Buxar and Samastipur districts of Bihar, Nitish Kumar on December 6 said he was planning to write a letter to the Centre seeking a complete ban on such sites across the country.

READ | Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Demands Special Status For Bihar

READ | Centre To Meet Internet Giants To Discuss Issue Of Child Pornography: MHA Informs SC

'Education necessary to curb population growth'

The Bihar Chief Minister also said that education is necessary to curb population growth. Noting the same, he announced that girl-children in all gram panchayats will be educated till class 12.

"We have already done so in six thousand gram panchayats, in the remaining areas, will start till class 9," Nitish Kumar added.

READ | PM Modi Lavishes Birthday Praise On Nitish Kumar; Here's How He Wished The Bihar CM

(with inputs from ANI)