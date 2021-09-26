Nitish Kumar Briefs Amit Shah On Maoist Situation; Asks Centre To Conduct Caste-census

Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar on Sunday held a discussion with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and briefed him about the prevailing situation of Maoist affected states. Following the meeting with the Union Home Minister, Nitish Kumar interacted with the media and shared what he discussed with Amit Shah. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also requested the government to reconsider their stance on the caste-based census. The CM announced that he will be holding an all-party meet.

Speaking about his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar said, "The last meeting was held in 2019 but due to COVID, the next meeting took place after 2 years (On Naxals). In the meeting, detailed discussions took place like what is the condition of the state. What steps are needed to stop the Naxal activities, as at least 10 states are affected."

"The Naxal activities in Bihar have declined but still, we keep them conscious about the matter. It is because of work and development. If work is done for development and upliftment then only they will not go into that (Naxalism). Although the situation of Naxal has bettered in the state that does not mean we relax on that," added Bihar CM.

'Caste census is a legitimate demand & need of the hour', says Nitish Kumar

Further, Nitish Kumar asked about the Centre's stance, which, in an affidavit to the Supreme Court of India had said it was not feasible to collect information on Backward Class of Citizens (BCC) in the forthcoming census.

"Caste census is a legitimate demand and is the need of the hour. It is pro-development and will help policymakers frame targetted welfare policies for backward castes. Caste census must take place. We will hold an all-party meeting over this matter in Bihar,"said Nitish Kumar.

Furthermore, Bihar CM said, "In 2011, the socio-economic caste census was totally different, it was not the caste census. The socio-economic caste census was not done properly. It was not even published. We have our own suggestion. When you do a census then you ask every household about the number of family members, their caste etc. When you will ask about caste, some people tell their sub-caste."

"Those who will conduct the caste census will get their training. I have told them that it must be seen as caste or sub-caste. If everything is mentioned, then everything will come out properly. There is no caste in which there is no sub-caste. If it is said that the socio-economic caste census report did not come fine and due to that reason caste-based census cannot take place, then it is not fine. There is no connection between the Socio-Economic Caste Census and caste-based census. We request the government to reconsider its stance and conduct the caste-based census. The caste-based census will develop the country," added Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Centre's affidavit on caste census

On 21 September, the Centre filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying it is not feasible to collect information on Backward Class of Citizens (BCC) in the forthcoming census. Centre also said that mistakes committed by enumerators and inherent flaws in the information-collection exercise has rendered the Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011 (SECC-2011) data unusable and cannot be relied upon for any statutory exercise such as reservations in admission, promotion or local body elections. The affidavit was in response to a petition filed by the Maharashtra government in August, seeking a declaration of SECC-2011 raw caste data of OBCs.

Image: PTI