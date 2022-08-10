In an exclusive scoop on Wednesday, sources told Republic TV that there will be 35 Ministers in the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagatbandhan government in Bihar. Being the single-largest party in the coalition as well as the Bihar Assembly with 79 seats, RJD will get more Ministerial berths than JDU. While RJD is likely to have 15 Ministers, Nitish Kumar's party may have to settle for 13 Ministerial berths. 4 members of Congress which has 19 seats in the Assembly are also set to be accommodated in the Council of Ministers. Moreover, smaller parties such as HAM(S) can bag only 1 Ministry.

As the size of the Council of Ministers cannot exceed 15% of the total number of seats in the Assembly, a maximum of 36 Ministers including the CM can be sworn in. Earlier, sources told Republic TV that portfolios held by BJP such as Finance, Urban Development and Housing, Environment & Forest, IT, Industry, Health, Road Construction, Art, Culture & Youth Affairs, Agriculture, Law, Transport, Revenue & Land Reforms, Mines & Geology and Labour Resources will be divided among Congress, RJD and other allies. However, Kumar is likely to retain the crucial Home portfolio.

BJP tears into Nitish Kumar

5 years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan at 2 pm today.

Ahead of the swearing-in, BJP leaders and workers staged a massive protest in Patna. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said "He (Nitish Kumar) has been called a snake, a skin-shedder, a chameleon, we are not saying that. We will take this matter to the people. What happened in 2014? He got 2 seats. If Nitish has the guts, fight alone and show. Nitish has no policy and intention. He is dreaming."