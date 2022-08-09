Nitish Kumar 'chose Corruption Centric Strategy': Shivraj Chouhan On NDA Split In Bihar

Soon after Nitish Kumar ditched the BJP on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the JD(U) leader dejected NDA's trust and instead chose the power and corruption-centric strategy of a grand alliance "made up of opportunists". He also asserted that the people of Bihar will make a correct decision and will again bring the government of BJP in the state in the coming future.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh wrote in Hindi, "(Roughly translated) Nitish Kumar ji rejected NDA's trust and development centric policy and chose the power and corruption centric strategy of a grand alliance made up of opportunists!"

नीतीश कुमार जी ने आख़िर NDA की विश्वास और विकास केंद्रित नीति को ठुकरा कर अवसरवादियों से बने महाठगबंधन की सत्ता और भ्रष्टाचार केंद्रित रणनीति को चुन ही लिया!



आने वाले समय में बिहार की जनता भी सही चुनाव कर दूध का दूध और पानी का पानी कर ही देगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 9, 2022

Chouhan's statement came in view of Nitish Kumar walking out of the BJP-led NDA alliance on Tuesday and resigning from the post of Chief Minister amid speculations of claiming stake for the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government involving Tejaswi Yadav-led RJD, Congress and Left parties.

Nitish Kumar says 'NDA tried to create divisions in society'

After ditching BJP and walking into the Mahagathbandhan alliance, Nitish Kumar alleged that NDA tried to create a divide in society. Addressing the media after meeting the Governor, Kumar said, "My party leaders had a unanimous view of quitting NDA. Our agenda is to serve Bihar. I never liked how NDA was trying to create a divide in society."

Nitish Kumar hits out at BJP over 'creating divide in society', says he's 'never compromised on the issue of corruption'.

He further informed that the Mahagathbandhan alliance is standing strong with seven parties united. "We have the support of 164 MLAs and we all will work together. Seven parties and one independent. There are certain reasons for quitting NDA. People of my party were asking me to leave NDA."