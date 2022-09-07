Nitish Kumar Continues Delhi Spree With Sharad Pawar Visit, Says He'll Meet 'Madam' Sonia

In an effort to galvanise the opposition unity in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Bihar Chief Minister on Sept 7 met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in the national Capital

Nitish Kumar said, “The only choice before us is to show a united front, which will be in the interest of the country,” and further added the discussions with all the opposition parties in the past three days have been encouraging including the Congress. Further, he said he will meet 'Madam' (referring to Sonia Gandhi) once she's back in the country. “Madam (Sonia Gandhi) has gone abroad. I will also come to meet her,” he said.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets opposition leaders in Delhi

During the four-day visit to Delhi, Bihar CM Kumar met CPI (M) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya here on Wednesday, September 7.

Earlier on Tuesday, September 6, he met Left leaders - CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja. In the Bihar assembly, there are 16 MLAs of Left parties supporting the Nitish government from outside, these include 12 of CPI-ML (L), two each of CPI and CPM.

CM Kumar also met his former aide Sharad Yadav, who backed him for the post of Prime Minister. Seven-time Lok Sabha MP, Yadav merged the party he floated Loktantrik Janata Dal with the RJD in March this year.

Moreover, Nitish Kumar met Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, SP's Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav. Besides, he has also met former Haryana chief minister and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala, and former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy.