Don't Call Them Migrants: Nitish Kumar Shames States That Mistreated Poor Bihari Labourers

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has strongly hit out at those states from where poor labourers were forced to leave after the nationwide lockdown was announced due to COVID-19.

While interacting with the panchayat-level public representative across Bihar, Nitish Kumar also objected to Bihari labourers being called 'Migrants'. Nitish Kumar said that every Indian citizen has the right to work anywhere in India; 'How are they migrants?'

During the video conference meeting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "I have spoken to people who are living in quarantine centres and poor people of Bihar working in different parts of the country who had to leave those states because of the bad treatment meted out to them. This is not right and I am pained; the way people of Bihar had to forcefully flee from other states where they were working- It was the duty of those states to look after the poor people from Bihar who worked tirelessly for the development of those states. I have a strong objection to Indian citizens being called Pravasi (migrant). It is wrong as they are all from India and the country is one. Anyone can go anywhere in India and work. I will raise this issue at the right forum."

He continued, 'People settled abroad can be called migrants. But now, having heard the plight of people who have come back, I am trying to create job opportunities for the poor people who have come back and those who are already living here, so that they don't have to leave the state. Skill mapping is being done and job opportunities in MNREGA, roads, electricity, tailoring and other sectors are being created so that people of Bihar do not have to go outside."

So far around 35 lakh migrant labourers have returned to Bihar. Approximately 25 lakh migrants have returned on Shramik special trains. From Gujarat, 4 lakh migrants returned on 227 Shramik special trains. From Maharashtra, meanwhile, 193 trains ferried 3 lakh people. From Delhi, NCR 200 trains ferried 5 lakh people. From Punjab 86 trains ferried 1.2 lakh people.

Out of the 4200 Covid-positive cases in Bihar, 3100 migrants who returned on Shramik special Trains have tested positive.

With the Bihar assembly polls slated to be held in October-November this year, Tejashwi Yadav has time again raked up the issue of poor treatment to migrant labourers by Bihar and Central governments and in a counter-attack to Amit Shah's digital rally on May 7 has made an appeal to the poor people to beat thaalis and bowls in protest against the government.

Just ahead of the June 7 political slugfest between BJP and RJD, Nitish Kumar has tried to placate the poor labourers who have returned to Bihar, by raising objections against them being called migrants and against the step- treatment by the states where they worked.