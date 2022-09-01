Nitish Kumar Cuts Short KCR's Dream? Bihar CM's Poster For 2024 Polls Put Up At JDU Office

Amidst the ongoing discussion about the 2024 Prime Ministerial candidature of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the poster outside the Janta Dal United (JDU) office has changed in Patna. Beginning the poster row, the Mahagathbandhan has hinted at its preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. This comes a day after Nitish Kumar and Telangana CM's meeting in Bihar where two leaders were witnessed saying "Baithiye", "Chaliye" to each other revealing the disagreement among the probable PM contenders. Both the ministers maintained their silence when asked about the Opposition's PM face in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The poster put up outside the JDU office had the picture of Nitish Kumar with the text that said, "Pradesh Mein Dikha, Ab Desh Mein Dikhega" (It's visible in the state now it will be seen in the country). In another poster the texts stated- "Jumla nahi Haqiqat hai" (No lies only reality) "Aashwasan Nhi Susashan" (No assurance but good governance) A total of five new posters have been put up across Patna by the Mahagathbandhan.

However, it is still not clear whether Nitish Kumar will be the choice of opposition but Mahagathbandhan has sounded its poll bugle for the 2024 polls. It is pertinent to mention that the meeting of the National Executive and National Council of JDU is also going to be held on September 3 and 4.

#BREAKING | 'Nitish Kumar for 2024' posters up at JDU office in Patna a day after KCR-Nitish meeting. Tune in #LIVE as Republic reports before the party's national executive meeting, here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/93cyX0itCX — Republic (@republic) September 1, 2022

Nitish Kumar & KCR's awkward dynamic on 2024 PM face question

Earlier, Nitish Kumar got uncomfortable as Republic questioned his Telangana counterpart, K Chandrasekhar Rao, over the joint Opposition's PM face in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A disagreement between KCR and Nitish Kumar was witnessed during the press conference as the latter appeared to have been miffed with the media's questions.

During the Nitish Kumar-KCR press briefing, Republic TV's senior reporter Prakash Singh asked the Telanagana CM about the role of the Congress party and whether Rahul Gandhi can be the PM face of the joint opposition. As KCR began to respond, the Bihar CM can be seen saying "Why are you asking such questions?" and urged KCR to not indulge in the question. He then got up to leave the conference as the Telangana CM requested him to sit down.

"Baith Jaiya Na (please, sit down)," said KCR to Nitish, along with whom Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav and others had also got up to leave.

Nitish, in reply, said, "It's been 50 minutes, they have asked so many questions, what else will they ask? It's all clear." KCR could be seen holding Kumar's hand and asking him to sit down

KCR further addressed journalists and said, "We all will sit together and discuss and try our best to unite all the anti-BJP parties. Whatever will be decided in consensus, we will provide detailed information to the media as no wedding takes place without the Brahmin. Nothing can happen without you (media)."

Nitish Kumar again stood up as reporters started taking his name as a PM face. The Bihar CM asked them to stop and advised KCR "don't fall into their traps". This time he completely ignored the Telangana CM's request to sit down and asked everyone to leave.

Never ever in my life i saw such an insult of any CM like this. Feeling sad for KCR pic.twitter.com/bdQc478hIt — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) August 31, 2022

(Image: Republic)