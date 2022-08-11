Nitish Kumar Demands Assembly Session For Floor Test On Aug 24; Speaker Unlikely To Resign

In a massive development, sources told Republic TV that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wrote to Speaker Vijay Sinha seeking a special Assembly session on August 24. The Mahagatbandhan government wants this session to last till August 25 so that the floor test can be conducted. Moreover, the resolution for the removal of the Speaker might also be passed during these two days. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Sinha who is a BJP MLA confirmed receiving a letter from Kumar but was tightlipped about its contents. As per sources, he is unlikely to step down as the Speaker.

On August 9, multiple MLAs of the Mahagatbandhan submitted a resolution to the Assembly Secretary under Rule no.110 of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha expressing no-confidence in Sinha. They claimed, "The functioning and behaviour of the current Assembly Speaker has been undemocratic and dictatorial. The dignity of the members and the House is repeatedly hurt by the behaviour of the Speaker in the last one and half years. His continuation on this post is shameful for the glorious tradition of the Bihar Assembly".

The resolution added, "The Assembly Speaker should be above party politics but he has always functioned within the agenda of his party". As a resolution for Sinha's removal is pending, Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari of JDU might preside over the special Assembly session. As the Mahagatbandhan has the support of 164 MLAs, it is likely to easily prove its majority and get its own Speaker elected.

Nitish Kumar & Speaker engage in war of words

The attempt to remove Assembly Speaker Vijay Sinha assumes significance in the wake of the fact that Nitish Kumar himself engaged in a war of words with him. On March 14, the Bihar CM lost his temper and accused Sinha of "openly violating" the Constitution by raising questions against his government. He was reportedly angry over the Speaker, and his ally BJP, raising questions about an issue pertaining to Lakhisarai. Sinha had accused some policemen of misbehaving with him when he intervened after the arrest of BJP workers in his constituency and demanded action against them.

Change of guard in Bihar

5 years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on Tuesday and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the Mahagatbandhan government. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan. This will be Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister.