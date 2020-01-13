Nitish Kumar Demands Caste-based Census Along With Population Counting

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar reiterated his demand for a caste-based census on the floor of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha on Monday. Responding to leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav's speech in the Bihar assembly, Nitish Kumar said that a caste-based census along with population census will help them understand the exact demography of each caste and their social status.

Nitish Kumar on the caste-based census

During his speech in the Bihar assembly, Nitish Kumar said, "I am of the opinion that there should caste-based census at least once. Last time a caste-based census was done in 1930. In 2010, when the population census was being done, we had demanded a caste-based census. After that, it was done separately, but the data was not published. For once, the caste-based census should be done properly so that we will get to know the exact population of each caste."

"As of now, the census is based on religion and also the counting of the population of castes among SC/ST is done, but at least once caste-based census should be done which is our long-standing demand. Next when we should discuss this in the Vidhan Sabha, and we should also communicate the views of the people of Bihar. The population census will be done after four months, but before that, we can discuss the need for a caste-based census in the house," he added.

Tejashwai Yadav's views on census

During the special session of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, convened to ratify the extension of reservation for SC/ST for another 10 years, Tejashwi demanded to extend the session house for another two days, to discuss the caste-based census.

Tejashwi Yadav said, "I support the caste-based census. I request the Chief Minister to extend this special session, for another day or two, to discuss the caste-based census, so that we could empower the backwards and downtrodden ."

It's not only Nitish Kumar, but Lalu Yadav has also been demanding a caste-based census for quite some time. Last time when the population census was being done in 2010, Nitish and Lalu had both demanded the caste-based census.

NPR is scheduled to begin in May 2020. However, Nitish Kumar wants a discussion in the Bihar assembly on the caste-based census in the forthcoming budget session. This will be held in the last week of February. This has to be done soon so that the all-party view in support of the caste-based census could be sent to the central govt.

The reason for Nitish and Lalu both demanding caste-based census is that they feel that the population of backward castes are higher than what the data suggests. Bihar has a dominant number of extremely backward castes. Through the caste-based census, Nitish and Lalu wish to send a message to the backward castes. They want to ensure that there is someone who is fighting for their rights. This data can be used to provide the benefits in jobs, reservation and social empowerment.

