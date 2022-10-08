Nitish Kumar Denies Asking Prashant Kishor To Lead JDU; 'He Is Acting At BJP's Behest'

Speaking to the media after attending an event on Saturday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar denied asking poll strategist Prashant Kishor to lead his party. While visiting a remote part of the West Champaran district as part of his padayatra on October 4, Kishor claimed, "You all must have learnt through media reports that Nitish Kumar had called me to his residence about 10-15 days back. He asked me to lead his party. I said it is not possible. I cannot go back on the commitment I have made in return for any post". A day later, the IPAC co-founder stressed that he won't work for Kumar even if the latter "vacates the CM's chair" for him.

Nitish Kumar clarified, "It is false. He keeps on talking like this. He can keep saying whatever he wants. We have nothing to do with it. He used to stay with me at my house. What can I say? Anyone wants to go wherever he wants. Once, 4-5 years ago, he told me to merge my party with Congress. He has gone to BJP and is acting at its behest. I didn't call him. He came to me".

Moreover, he also sarcastically remarked that Kishor should get a post at the Centre. While speculation was rife that Kishor would work with Kumar again after their meeting on September 13, the former dubbed it a 'courtesy meet'. During the meeting, Kishor apprised the Bihar CM of his experiences over the last 4-5 months and opined that prohibition hasn't been effective on the ground.

#WATCH | When asked about Prashant Kishor's claim that Nitish Kumar offered him a post recently, Bihar CM says, "It's false. Let him speak whatever he wants,we've nothing to do with it.4-5 yrs back he had told me to merge with Congress.He has gone to BJP & is acting as per it..." pic.twitter.com/5YUzAT6kv8 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Prashant Kishor's strained ties with JDU

A vice president with JDU, Prashant Kishor was expelled from the party on January 29, 2020, for 'anti-party activities'. While the IPAC co-founder helped several parties including BJP, AAP, TMC, Congress and JDU win elections, he quit the poll strategy space last year. On May 5, he unveiled his game plan for the next few months which includes interaction with 18,000 persons and a 3000-km long Padyatra- steps that may culminate in the formation of a political party. Since the last few months, Kishor and Nitish Kumar have often engaged in a war of words over the latter's decision to return to the Mahagatbandhan fold.