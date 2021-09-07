Nitish Kumar, Deve Gowda & Other Leaders To Share Stage On September 25 In Haryana's Jind

In an attempt to pitch for the third front, Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Om Prakash Chautala will bring together SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, former PM HD Deve Gowda and SAD chief Parkash Singh Badal on the same stage on September 25, which is the birth anniversary of former Deputy PM Devi Lal.

Giving out further details of the event, INLD leader Abhay Chautala told PTI that NCP leader Sharad Pawar, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and RJD leader Jayant Chowdhary have also been invited for the political rally at the occasion in Haryana's Jind. He further said that confirmation from the leaders is still awaited.

He further said Mulayam Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar, JD(S) leader Deve Gowda and Badal have confirmed that they will attend the ''Samman Samaroh'' to mark the birth anniversary of Devi Lal. Stating that many like-minded leaders from non-BJP and non-Congress parties will come together on one stage, Abhay Chautala said that these leaders will raise issues that are close to the people, especially farmers' issues.

Remarking that people are looking for an alternative to the BJP and the Congress, the INLD leader said that "by bringing all these leaders together our party aims to form the third front for the overall welfare of the country and the people." Meanwhile, INLD spokesperson Rakesh Sihag informed that Om Prakash Chautala had "personally met" Deve Gowda and Mulayam Singh Yadav and invited them for the mega rally. "It will be a huge rally and people from various states will attend it," he added.

Om Prakash Chautala, who was recently released from Delhi's Tihar Jail on July 2, had said that he will contact Opposition leaders across the country to forge a "third Front" at the national level. The former Haryana CM was serving a 10-year sentence in a recruitment scam.

The INLD patriarch had said that before September 25, which is the birth anniversary of his father Chaudhary Devi Lal, he will try to meet Opposition leaders and urge them to come on one platform.

(Image: PTI)