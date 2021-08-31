Nitish Kumar Dubs 'PM Material' Remark As Mere Talks, Clarifies 'not Party's Statement'

Breaking his silence over the repetitive 'Prime Minister' material comments, Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar on Tuesday clarified that they were mere talks and that there was no basis for such remarks. Nitish Kumar added that whatever was discussed in the Janata Dal-United meetings, and the statement made by the party leaders thereafter, should not be termed as JD (U)'s official statement.

"Forgive me... During the meeting, several other topics come up for discussion. If somebody says something on any topic, it should not be regarded as the party's official statement. It was a party meeting and there were several things that were discussed," Nitish Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar 'Prime Minister material'

After a JDU meeting held recently, General Secretary of the party KC Tyagi had said, "The JD(U) is the most trusted member of the National Democratic Alliance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the leader of the alliance, but Nitish Kumar is certainly PM material.” The statement did not go down well with the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who underlined that one needed the support of 272 MPs to become the PM and that the JD(U) was unlikely to win as many seats on its own, and therefore, Nitish Kumar's appointment was unlikely.

The JDU had then said, "Numbers would not be a problem if the party staked a claim at the highest seat of power in the country."

Opposition thinks otherwise

It is pertinent to mention that the Opposition in Bihar for a very long time has been claiming that Nitish Kumar is eyeing the chair of the Prime Minister. Now ousted chief of Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan, recently in a press briefing said that the Bihar Chief Minister was planning to ditch the BJP, and join hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, and other parties, and was therefore going against the Central government on issues such as caste-based census, Pegasus among others.

Sensing that it might be because of Nitish Kumar's desire for the chair of the Prime Minister, Chirag who has effectively been kicked out of his own party, jokingly added, "He is not even a Chief Ministerial candidate.