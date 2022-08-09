Nitish Kumar Elected Leader Of Mahagathbandhan; Gets Full Support From Frenemy Manjhi

As Bihar Chief Minister has decided to break off the alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance with the Mahagathbandhan government paving its way back in the state, Nitish Kumar has been elected as the leader of 'Mahagathbandhan' as a beginning to stake claim to form a new government in Bihar.

According to the Republic Media Network's sources, Nitish Kumar will meet the Bihar Governor again this evening, along with Tejashwi Yadav to stake claim for the formation of the "Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar". Meanwhile, it is being speculated that Nitish Kumar will come back as the Chief Minister of the state, while Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav will take on the position of Deputy Chief Minister. The portfolio of the Home Ministry is also being sought by Tejashwi Yadav.

Notably, with reports of RJD, Congress and Left Parties MLAs coming together to form a government, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has also extended unconditional support to Nitish Kumar and the Mahagathbandhan, according to news agency ANI. Interestingly, Manjhi used to be an aide of Nitish Kumar and had been appointed Chief Minister of Bihar in 2014 after Nitish Kumar resigned to take moral responsibility for the JDU's utter failure in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. However, when Nitish sought to be CM again, Manjhi refused to cede the post and tried to ally with the BJP. Nevertheless, with RJD's support, Nitish was able to outmanouvre Manjhi and became CM once again.

Nitish Kumar resigns, stakes claim to form new government

Hours after Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan, he is staking claim to form a new government claiming that all MPs and MLAs of his party are at a consensus that they should leave their alliance with BJP-led NDA. He also asserted that the decision to leave the NDA was taken by the JD(U).

Meanwhile, big leaders of Bihar BJP were seen in a flight to Patna amid the political tussle between the BJP and JDU. It is being speculated that the leaders will attend the state BJP Core Committee meeting this evening.

Image: Republic World