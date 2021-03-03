Nitish Kumar Exhorts Rahul Gandhi To Talk About Emergency-era Excesses Post Admission

On Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar weighed in on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's admission that the imposition of the Emergency was a mistake. The Emergency imposed by former PM Indira Gandhi refers to a 21-month period from 1975-77 during which constitutional rights were suspended and thousands of people critical of the ruling regime were imprisoned. Interacting with the media, Kumar recalled that many prominent leaders along with him were jailed during this period. Reminiscing his younger days, the ex-JD(U) president opined that the Wayanad MP should also talk about the widespread arrests and the trampling of fundamental rights during the Emergency.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "Everyone knows that Emergency was wrong. All of us were the victims of this. This is from our young days. The movement took place in the entire country under the leadership of JP Narayan. During the Emergency, a huge number of people were arrested and the fundamental rights of people were snatched away. Everyone knows this." He added, "If Rahul ji has said this today, it is his opinion. He should think and talk about all these things too."

इमरजेंसी में देशभर में कितनी बड़ी संख्या में गिरफ्तारी की गई थी और लोगों के मौलिक अधिकारों को कैसे छीन लिया गया था, सभी ने देखा था... अगर आज राहुल गांधी इन सब चीजों के बारे में बोल रहे हैं तो सभी चीजों के बारे में सोचना चाहिए, बोलना चाहिए: बिहार CM नीतीश कुमार pic.twitter.com/bFV9JTyiGx — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 3, 2021

Rahul Gandhi's 'Emergency' acknowledgment

Speaking with Professor Kaushik Basu of Cornell University on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi stated, "I think that was a mistake. Absolutely, that was a mistake. And my grandmother (Indira Gandhi) said as much. (But) the Congress at no point attempted to capture India's institutional framework... frankly, it does not even have that capability. Our (the Congress') design does not allow us (to do)".

At the same time, Gandhi accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of filling up the institutions of the country with its people. To buttress his point, he mentioned ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's claim that senior bureaucrats in the state government would refuse to listen to him owing to their RSS loyalties. Moreover, he added that it will be "impossible" to get rid of RSS members even if BJP is defeated in the next election.

During this interaction, the ex-Congress president also took a veiled dig at the 23 dissenting leaders within the party. Claiming that he was crucified was holding organizational polls in the past, he questioned Basu on why other political parties such as BJP, BSP and SP were not grilled on the lack of internal democracy. However, Gandhi agreed that Congress needed to set higher standards.

