Nitish Kumar Gears Up For 2024 Elections, To Meet Rahul Gandhi In Delhi Today

Ahead of JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar's meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Bihar chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday. The JD(U) leader is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, September 5, following which he will meet Rahul Gandhi in the evening. Earlier in the day, Kumar met Yadav at the latter's residence, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi.

"I have spoken with Lalu Yadav. I'll be visiting Delhi, where I'll be meeting President and Vice-President. We'll meet Rahul Gandhi in the evening," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was quoted by news agency ANI.

Patna: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at latter's residence, in the presence of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi



Nitish Kumar will be visiting Delhi today pic.twitter.com/9ViVFiO268 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

Nitish Kumar's 3-day visit to New Delhi

Nitish Kumar will embark on a 3-day visit to Delhi on Monday. According to the sources, he is likely to depart from Patna for Delhi via a chartered flight at 3 pm. Notably, this will be the Bihar Chief Minister's first meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi since the formation of the "Mahagatbandhan government" in Bihar. At present, Congress has two Ministers in the Bihar government.

It is also reported that Nitish Kumar will meet Opposition leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The meeting comes at a time when Bihar Chief Minister is speculated to project himself as a possible candidate for the Prime Minister's post for the coming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish Kumar calls for united Opposition

Nitish Kumar on September 3 put forward his prophecy on the BJP's chances for the 2024 general elections. Addressing a meeting of the state executive of JD(U), he claimed that the saffron party can be reduced to about 50 seats if all the Opposition parties fought together.

"If all (Opposition) parties fight together, the BJP will be bundled out for about 50 seats. I am devoting myself to that drive. BJP will try to disturb social and communal harmony in the state. We must foil their patterns by keeping vigil to the level of panchayats," Nitish Kumar was quoted by news agency PTI.

Notably, after five of six MLAs of JD(U) in Manipur shifted their sides to the ruling BJP, Nitish Kumar while speaking to the media accused the BJP of luring leaders from Opposition parties to join them, and asked, "Is this Constitutional?"