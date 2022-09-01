Nitish Kumar Gets Super Awkward When KCR Asked On PM Face For 2024; Dynamic Goes Viral

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar got uncomfortable as Republic questioned his Telangana counterpart, K Chandrasekhar Rao, over the joint Opposition's PM face in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A disagreement between KCR and Nitish Kumar was witnessed during the press conference as the latter appeared to have been miffed with the media's questions.

In the video, Kumar's dynamic can be seen changing as the questions triggered him and he began to leave the conference midway.

Nitish Kumar & KCR's awkward dynamic on 2024 PM face question

During the Nitish Kumar KCR press briefing, Republic TV's senior reporter Prakash Singh asked the Telanagana CM about the role of the Congress party and whether Rahul Gandhi can be the PM face of the joint opposition. As KCR began to respond, the Bihar CM can be seen saying "Why are you asking such questions?" and urged KCR to not indulge in the question. He then got up to leave the conference as the Telangana CM requested him to sit down.

"Baith Jaiya Na (please, sit down)," said KCR to Nitish, along with whom Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav and others had also got up to leave. Nitish, in reply, said, "It's been 50 minutes, they have asked so many questions, what else will they ask? It's all clear." KCR could be seen holding Kumar's hand and asking him to sit down KCR further addressed journalists and said, "We all will sit together and discuss and try our best to unite all the anti-BJP parties. Whatever will be decided in consensus, we will provide detailed information to the media as no wedding takes place without the Brahmin. Nothing can happen without you (media)," KCR said.

Nitish Kumar again stood up as reporters started taking his name as a PM face. The Bihar CM asked them to stop and advised KCR "don't fall into their traps". This time he completely ignored the Telangana CM's request to sit down and asked everyone to leave.

Never ever in my life i saw such an insult of any CM like this. Feeling sad for KCR pic.twitter.com/bdQc478hIt — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) August 31, 2022

BJP takes swipe as Nitish Kumar embarrasses KCR

On Wednesday, BJP took a dig at KCR after he was publicly embarrassed and insulted by his counterpart, Nitish Kumar, during his Bihar visit. BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala gave a reality check to the Telangana CM and stated if he had any hopes of leading another front, Nitish Kumar has ended those by brutally embarrassing him. KCR has been visibly attempting to form an anti-BJP alliance (third front) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and unite the opposition parties.

"If KCR had any hopes of leading the 3rd/4th/5th front - Nitish Kumar has effectively ended those by embarrassing him in the most brutal manner," tweeted Shehzad Poonawala.

Meanwhile, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya tweeted and asked whether the Telangana CM travelled all the way to Bihar to get insulted by Nitish Kumar on a public platform. Calling out Nitish Kumar’s ‘self-conceited’ nature, Malviya held KCR responsible for his own humiliation stating he asked for it. "Did KCR travel to Patna to get insulted like this? Nitish Kumar didn’t even accord him the basic courtesy of completing his point in a press interaction. Nitish was dismissive of KCR’s pleas to let him finish. But then that is Nitish Kumar. Self conceited. KCR asked for it…"

(Image: Republic)