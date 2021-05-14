Nitish Kumar In Soup As Allies Jitan Ram Manjhi & Mukesh Sahani Slam Pappu Yadav's Arrest

In an embarrassment for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, his allies Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahani opposed the arrest of Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) supremo Pappu Yadav. At present, Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) chief's son Santosh Suman and the Vikassheel Insaan Party president are Ministers in the Bihar Cabinet. Writing on Twitter, Sahani observed that it was "insensitive" to arrest Yadav at this juncture. Indirectly referring to the help rendered by the JAP(L) chief to people amid the COVID-19 crisis, he contended that the government should encourage elected representatives, social organizations and party workers to extend all possible support to the common person.

Meanwhile, Jitan Ram Manjhi held, "If an elected representative is arrested in lieu of working for the people day and night, such an incident is dangerous for humanity. In such cases, action should be taken only after a judicial probe. Otherwise, people are bound to be outraged."

जनता की सेवा ही धर्म होना चाहिए।सरकार को जन प्रतिनिधि,सामाजिक संस्था एवं कार्यकर्ता को आमजन के मदद के लिए प्रेरित करना चाहिए।जन प्रतिनिधि को भी कोरोना गाइड्लाइन का सख़्ती से पालन करते हुए कार्य करना चाहिए।ऐसे समय में सेवा में लगे @pappuyadavjapl को गिरफ़्तार करना असंवेदनशील है। — Mukesh Sahani (@sonofmallah) May 11, 2021

कोई जनप्रतिनिधि अगर दिन-रात जनता की सेवा करे और उसके एवज़ में उसे गिरफ़्तार किया जाए ऐसी घटना मानवता के लिए ख़तरनाक है।

ऐसे मामलों की पहले न्यायिक जाँच हो तब ही कोई कारवाई होनी चाहिए नहीं तो जन आक्रोश होना लाज़मी है। — Jitan Ram Manjhi (@jitanrmanjhi) May 11, 2021

The arrest of Pappu Yadav

Amid his vocal criticism of the Bihar government over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, Pappu Yadav was arrested on Tuesday. Accused of flouting novel coronavirus norms, he was taken to the Gandhi Maidan Police Station in Patna. Writing on Twitter thereafter, the JAP (L) president remarked, "I am a criminal if it is a crime to save people's lives during the COVID-19 period. I will neither bow nor relent even if the PM and CM hang me or send me to jail. I will save people. I will keep on exposing the dishonest people."

Explaining the rationale for Yadav's arrest, DSP Town, Suresh Prasad stated, "He has been arrested for violation of lockdown. He was moving around in a vehicle without a permit. Legal action is being taken." At present, there are 96,278 active novel coronavirus cases in Bihar while 5,30,314 patients have recovered and 3593 deaths have been reported.

Since being shifted to Veerpur Jail, the JAP(L) president is on a hunger strike to protest against the inadequate facilities in jail. Taking to Twitter, he said, "There is no water, no washroom. My leg was operated, I cannot sit down, there is no commode as well. It is my crime that I helped Covid-19 patients and exposed the medical, hospital, oxygen and ambulance mafia. My fight is on.” Revealing that he is feeling slightly week after three days of hunger strike, he lamented the inability to work for people during the COVID-19 pandemic.