Nitish Kumar 'insulted The Mandate Of Bihar Citizens': BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad

Shortly after Nitish Kumar of the Janat Dal (United) resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar to break away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prashad lashed out at Kumar for insulting the mandate of the people of the state.

While speaking to the reporters on August 9, Prasad questioned, "Wasn't the 2020 election won on the name of Narendra Modi? The Lok Sabha election of 2019 in Bihar was won on the name of which party?"

Taunting the JD(U), Ravi Shankar Prasad further added, "They left the RJD citing reasons of the corruption in the party, so what happened to the corruption allegations now? Is that story over? They have insulted the mandate of the citizens of Bihar time and again."

"If they had issues with the BJP, why did they join hands in 2020. They should've refrained from doing so back then, why wait for two years? They want to win the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, taste victory in the name of PM Modi and then leave whenever they wish. This is insulting the will of the people, which we condemn," the BJP leader added.

Nitish Kumar elected leader Of Mahagathbandhan

As Nitish Kumar has decided to break off the alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, he has been elected as the leader of 'Mahagathbandhan' as a beginning to stake claim to form a new government in Bihar.

According to the Republic Media Network's sources, Nitish Kumar will meet the Bihar Governor again this evening, along with Tejashwi Yadav to stake claim for the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that Nitish Kumar will come back as the Chief Minister of the state, while Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav will take on the position of Deputy Chief Minister. The portfolio of the Home Ministry is also being sought by Tejashwi Yadav.

RJD-JDU govt 'not a positive sign for Bihar': LJP

Reacting to the sudden development changing the political landscape of Bihar, NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) Pashupati Paras expressed his displeasure with the BJP-JD(U) breakup and said that the RJD-JDU experiment has happened in the past but didn't continue for long.

"Whatever happened in Bihar is not good. In the past, this experiment has been done. About 3-4 years back, an alliance between the RJD-JD(U) government was formed but it didn't last long," Paras said while adding that the coming together of Mahagatbandhan allies to form a government in Bihar is not a positive development for Bihar's progress.