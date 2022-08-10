Nitish Kumar Is 'Margdarshak' For Those Who Want To Change Party Every 6 Months: Assam CM

After Nitish Kumar Yadav on Wednesday joined the Mahagathbandhan alliance and sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth record time, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that JD(U) supremo is a 'margadarshak' (guide) for every such person who wants to change his political party every six months. Calling Nitish Kumar 'unpredictable', Sarma also asked what is the guarantee that he will not leave this coalition after six-eight months.

"How can you guarantee that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not leave this coalition after six-eight months? He's unpredictable. We've also changed political parties but we've not changed like him. He is 'margdarshak' for everybody who wants to change parties every 6 months," Assam Chief Minister was quoted by news agency ANI.

The JD(U) chief walked out of the BJP-led NDA and formed a new government in Bihar in coalition with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and other parties under the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance.

Earlier Union Minister Giriraj Singh also launched an attack on Cheif Minister Nitish Kumar and recalled RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's old 'snake' jibe. In 2017, when Kumar joined hands with NDA government, Lalu Yadav took to Twitter to say, "Nitish is a snake, just like a snake sheds its skin, so Nitish also sheds its skin and wears a new skin like a snake every two years. Doubt anyone?"

Nitish Kumar's track record

This is the second time that Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has snapped its ties with BJP in eight years. Earlier, it was in 2013, when JDU walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in protest against the announcement of Narendra Modi as the Prime Ministerial candidate. It was then that JD(U) for a short time period formed an alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD, but the party soon returned to its former ally, BJP in 2017.