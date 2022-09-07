Nitish Kumar Is Opposition's Preferred PM Face? Ex-aide Sharad Yadav's Support Sparks Buzz

Nitish Kumar's purported bid to emerge as the PM candidate in 2024 got a big boost after his former aide Sharad Yadav formally endorsed his claim for the top post. A 7-time Lok Sabha who also served three terms in the Upper House, Yadav parted ways with the Bihar CM in 2017 after the latter decided to return to the NDA fold. While he founded his own party- Loktantrik Janata Dal after being disqualified from Rajya Sabha, he merged it with RJD on March 20 this year. He and his daughter Subhashini Rao unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2020 Bihar Assembly election respectively.

Speaking to the media after meeting Kumar in the national capital, Yadav asserted that the JDU leader was taking a lead in uniting opposition parties ahead of the 2024 General election. He observed, "I believe that the situation has changed today. There is happiness in all parties. The people who were waiting for an alternative to emerge have started to feel that Nitish Kumar is the alternative".

While clarifying that no PM candidate has been decided as of now, Sharad Yadav opined, "As far as who will lead (the opposition) is concerned, Nitish Kumar can lead the opposition. But he said that he is not the candidate. He wants the opposition to be united. There was a vacuum. When Nitish Kumar's name as the PM has come to the fore, he is acceptable to many people. Many parties are very happy."

Nitish Kumar's high-profile Delhi visit

5 years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked a claim to form the Mahagatbandhan government. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. On August 10, Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan. This is Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister.

Perceived as the first step in his bid to unite the opposition, he embarked on a 3-day visit to Delhi on Monday. In his first engagement on the same day, the JDU leader met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. As per sources, they discussed the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and mulled the possibility of bringing like-minded parties together. This was followed by his meetings with JDS leader Kumaraswamy, his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, SP's Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala.