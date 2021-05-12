'Nitish Kumar Is Under Pressure': Pappu Yadav Takes A Dig At Bihar CM After His Arrest

Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) chief Pappu Yadav was arrested on Tuesday for flouting COVID-19 norms. Following his arrest, Yadav has claimed that he was arrested because Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is 'under pressure'. In addition, he has also questioned his detention for over nine hours. Yadav has also opposed his arrest and has urged Nitish Kumar to avoid sending him to jail amid COVID-19.

Pappu Yadav reacts after his arrest

The Jan Adhikar Party chief has also claimed that he is ill and on medication. In addition, he has also stated that he was operated on recently. "I am ill and take five tablets at a time. I was operated on recently and the doctor has asked me to stay home for 3 months." Yadav further claimed that he was working for the people for last few months.

"I have been working for the people for the last 1.5 months staying away from home." said Yadav

The arrested leader has therefore urged the Bihar CM to make hospitals and medical colleges of politicians free for public use. Concluding his statement, Pappu Yadav has urged Nitish Kumar to direct the authorities to detain him and home, but not in jail. Earlier on Tuesday, Yadav was accused of flouting the COVID-19 norms and taken to the Gandhi Maidan Police Station in Patna.

"I tried to save Bihar. I don't know why I was arrested. You (reporters) should ask the police and government why they have booked (me)". said Yadav while his interaction with the media.

Pappu Yadav had raised the issue of ambulances purchased from the MPLAD fund of BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy in 2019. He had further alleged that over 50 ambulances on the premises of Vishwa Prabha Community Centre at Armour were not used when they could have been used for ferrying COVID-19 patients to hospitals. He has further alleged that sand was being transported in the ambulances.

However, countering his charges, Rajiv Pratap Rudy had claimed that ambulances were no operational as drivers had stopped turning up due to COVID-19. Based on a complaint by Panchayat Ambulance Drivers' Coordinator Rajan Singh, the police registered an FIR against the JAP(L) president for making a forced entry on the VPCC premises, damaging the parked ambulances and misbehaving with the staff.