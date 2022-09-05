Nitish Kumar Justifies Mahagathbandhan Move; Says ‘Allying With BJP In 2017 Was A Mistake’

In his continued tirade against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that people from many states alienated from the Janata Dal (United) after reuniting with the NDA in 2017 and now that the party has parted ways with the BJP, people are saying ‘Good going’. Bihar CM Kumar was speaking at the party’s National Executive Meeting in Patna on September 4. Notably, Kumar is likely to visit Delhi on September 5 and meet prominent opposition leaders.

Lashing out at the NDA, Nitish Kumar said, “Everything was going good after we broke the NDA alliance earlier, but then we made the mistake of joining hands with them again in 2017, due to which many people from some states parted ways from us. But now that we split again, many of them said good going.”

Nitish Kumar takes 'Sadachari', 'bhrashtachari' swipe at BJP

At the National Executive meet in Patna, Kumar took a dig at the BJP and said that the party considers its allies as ‘Sadachari’ (People with good actions) and those who oppose their policies are ‘Bhrastachari’ (Corrupt people), JDU sources said.

Nitish Kumar further asserted that he will continue to work toward uniting the opposition to take on the BJP. On JDU’s participation in the central cabinet in 2019, Kumar said BJP initially promised for inducting two leaders in the cabinet but later backed off. “After 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there was a phone call from BJP, asking for two names from JDU who could be inducted into the cabinet. But when I reached Delhi, they told me that only one will be inducted from JDU. I told BJP at least 4 from our party should be inducted. I refused JDU's participation in Union cabinet,” Nitish Kumar said.

Special category status on Bihar

Bihar has developed on its own and the BJP tries to take the credit for the state's progress, said Nitish Kumar. “BJP says Centre gives money, but Bihar has progressed on its own. They wanted to take credit of whatever work we have done in Bihar. I never allowed this to happen. For one project, they wanted to take credit of our work by giving some central assistance.”

Image: Twitter/@Jduonline