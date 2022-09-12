Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav To Unite Opposition? Tejashwi Says Leaders Will Meet Sonia Soon

Amid the new political equations ahead of the 2024 general elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-(United) (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar will meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to galvanise the Opposition unity once she comes back to India. Notably, Sonia is currently abroad for her medical checkups.

Speaking to reporters about whether Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar will meet Sonia Gandhi, Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "We have to unite every Opposition member. After I took my oath, I went to meet Sonia Ji. Yes, once she comes back there will be a meeting. Both of them (Lalu and Nitish) will go together (to meet her). And together we will try to mobilise all the Opposition."

Tejashwi's statement comes following CM Nitish Kumar's Delhi visit where the JDU leader met several Opposition leaders in the national capital to stitch Opposition unity in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During his Delhi visit, Kumar said that the Opposition's only choice is to show a united front, "which will be in the interest of the country". He also said he would meet 'Madam' (referring to Sonia Gandhi) once she's back in the country. “Madam (Sonia Gandhi) has gone abroad. I will also come to meet her,” he said.

Nitish Kumar's Delhi spree to unite the Opposition

Nitish Kumar who severed ties with the BJP last month and formed a new government in alliance with the RJD-Congress-Left bloc, on his Delhi visit, met several Opposition leaders such as Congress' Rahul Gandhi, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, INLD supremo OP Chautala and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. He also met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.

During his visit, when he was asked about the possibility of a non-BJP and non-Congress "third front", the JDU leader said that if a front has to be made, it would be the main front and not the third front. "An understanding between the Congress, the Left, parties with socialist backgrounds and others will be in the national interest. If all non-BJP parties in various states come together, then a good atmosphere will emerge in the country," Kumar said, according to PTI.