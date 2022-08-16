A week after the Mahagatbandhan returned to power in Bihar, new Ministers were inducted into the Nitish Kumar-led Council of Ministers on Tuesday. The new Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at the Raj Bhavan.

Janata Dal (United) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Mehta, and Congress' Afaque Alam took oath today in the first batch of Bihar cabinet expansion. Others included JD(U) MLAs Leshi Singh, Madan Sahni, and RJD's Lalit Kumar Yadav, Anita Devi, and Sudhakar Singh. The RJD has received 16 cabinet berths, the largest share, while the JDU has bagged 11.

Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader and brother of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, takes oath as a minister in the Bihar cabinet. #BiharCabinetExpansion pic.twitter.com/68zpjRUuPO — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Here is full list of Ministers that have sworn in:

JDU:

Vijay Choudhary- Sarairanjan MLA and former Education & Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bijendra Yadav- Supaul MLA & former Energy, Planning and Development Minister Ashok Choudhary- MLC & former Building Construction Minister Sheela Mandal- Phulparas MLA & former Transport Minister Shrawan Kumar- Nalanda MLA & former Rural Development Minister Sanjay Jha- MLC and ex-Minister for Information & Public Relations Leshi Singh- Dhamdhaha MLA & Minister for Food and Consumer Protection Mohd. Zama Khan- Chainpur MLA & former Minority Affairs Minister Jayant Raj Kushwaha- Amarpur MLA & ex-Minister for Rural Works Madan Sahni- Bahadurpur MLA & former Social Welfare Minister Sunil Kumar- Bhore MLA and Former Minister for Prohibition, Excise & Registration

RJD:

Tej Pratap Yadav- Hasanpur MLA & former Health Minister Alok Mehta- Ujiarpur MLA Anita Devi- Nokha MLA Surendra Yadav- Belaganj MLA and former Excise Minister Chandra Shekhar- Madhepura MLA Lalit Yadav- Darbhanga Rural MLA Jitendra Rai- Marhaura MLA Ramanand Yadav- Fatuha MLA Sudhakar Singh- Ramgarh MLA Sarvjeet Kumar- Bodh Gaya MLA Surendra Ram- Garkha MLA Shamim Ahmad- Narkatiya MLA Shahnawaz Alam- Jokihat MLA; jumped ship from AIMIM in June 2022 Mohammad Israil Mansuri- Kanti MLA Kartik Singh- MLC Samir Mahaseth- Madhubani MLA

Congress:

Md. Afaque Alam- Kasba MLA Murari Gautam- Chenari MLA

HAM(S):

Santosh Suman- MLC

Independent:

Sumit Singh- Chakai MLA and former Science & Technology Minister

After the cabinet expansion, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that the portfolios will be allocated shortly. A meeting of the entire cabinet will be held today. Earlier, Republic had reported that JD(U) is likely to keep the portfolio of Home. The RJD's share is likely to be similar to that of the BJP in the previous Nitish Kumar cabinet.

#WATCH | "The portfolios will be allocated shortly. I will hold a meeting of the entire cabinet today once again," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after cabinet expansion. pic.twitter.com/6lMllUN8md — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Change of guard in Bihar

Five years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked a claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan on August 10. This is Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister.