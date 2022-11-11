Nitish Kumar Left Red-faced As Senior JDU Leader Avers 'prohibition Unsuccessful' In Bihar

In a big embarrassment for Nitish Kumar, JDU national parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha asserted that prohibition hasn't been successful in Bihar. The former Union Minister told the media that the liquor ban won't work unless the people want it. At the same time, he reiterated that it is beneficial for society. Taking a swipe at JDU, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand quipped that Kushwaha is a "more honest socialist" than Kumar. Despite facing criticism, the Bihar CM has remained a strong supporter of prohibition.

JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha remarked, "Until the people desire, prohibition won't be successful. Can prohibition be successful only if the government implements it? It is not successful. But this has benefited society a lot. The more it is successful, the more beneficial it will be for society. People have to come forward."

BJP's Nikhil Anand retorted, "JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha Ji is undoubtedly a more honest socialist than Nitish Kumar Ji. He told the truth- the Liquor ban is a failure and crime continues. Upendra Ji, people are suffering from parallel economy and crime in the name of prohibition and now there is a mobilization to send Nitish Kumar to the ashram."

Patna HC's scathing order

Earlier on October 12, a single-judge bench of the Patna High Court comprising Justice Purnendu Singh pulled up the Bihar government for its failure to effectively implement prohibition. He was hearing a petition of an accused under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, who sought confirmation of his provisional bail. In his 20-page order, the judge detailed the factors for the non-implementation of the aforesaid law in its true spirit. To begin with, he flagged the smuggling of liquor from outside the state and neighbouring states like Nepal.

According to him, the police and other officials purposely don't provide evidence with regard to various smugglers and syndicate operators. He also emphasised that they also do not get arrested because of the loopholes of the law and the manner in which investigation of the excise offence is carried on. The HC, in its order, urged the Nitish Kumar-led government to take appropriate legal and disciplinary action against officials of the concerned district under whose watch illicit trade of liquor is being carried out. Moreover, it urged the Chief Justice to institute a PIL on this issue for the larger public interest.