'Nitish Kumar Like Older Brother': BJP's Shahnawaaz Hussain Before Bihar Cabinet Induction

The much-awaited Bihar cabinet expansion is set to take place on Tuesday, with BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain likely to get a ministerial berth. Ahead of his induction in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, Hussain said he will serve as BJP's face of Bihar.

Shahnawaz Hussain hails from Bihar's Supaul town. When asked about the politics of his appointment, Hussain said he joined the BJP after rising above communal politics and the party sees him only as a karyakarta.

"I am BJP's Bihari face. I joined the party after rising above Hindu-Muslim religious and appeasement politics. The party sees me as a karyakarta and my responsibility is to rise above community and discharge my duties sincerely," Hussain told Republic TV.

The BJP leader, who is also a member of the Central Election Committee (CEC), recalled winning maximum votes in Bihar's Kishanganj, which is a Muslim-dominated region, while also winning twice in the Bhagalpur constituency, which is dominated by the Hindu population. "When BJP National President JP Nadda told me about it, I readily agreed to serve in Bihar," he said.

Apart from him, other BJP leaders likely to be part of the Bihar cabinet include Nitin Nabin, Samrath Chaudhary, Sanjeev Chaurasia, Nitish Mishra, Bhagirathi Devi and Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, among others.

'Nitish Kumar like an older brother': Hussain

Speaking on his relations with CM Nitish Kumar, Hussain said he was fortunate to have worked with him at the Centre during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and is looking forward to work for the development of Bihar under his leadership.

"BJP has a strong foundation in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. I am fortunate to have worked with him in the Centre. He is like an older brother to me. I had the opportunity to learn a lot from him when we worked together in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet. It will be an honour to join him again in Bihar," the BJP leader said.

Hussain said added that the NDA government's aim is to generate maximum employment in Bihar and create more job opportunities for its people, under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

