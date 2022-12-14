Nitish Kumar Loses Cool Again! Here Are 5 Instances When The Bihar CM Has Snapped

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday seemingly lost his cool over a discussion in the Assembly when the Opposition questioned him regarding his government's liquor ban policy in the state. The development came after the Bihar Assembly witnessed a ruckus with the Opposition BJP accusing the state government for the Chhapra hooch tragedy that killed at least five people.

Firing questions at the Nitish Kumar-led government over the hooch tragedy, the Opposition started sloganeering and accused the "Mahagathbandhan" government of failing to impose a ban on liquor consumption in the state.

Following the BJP's accusations, a visibly angry Nitish Kumar was seen shouting, "Arey, tum kya bol rahe ho...Kya ho gaya hai...Halla kar rahe ho tum log...(Oh, you are to speak now. What happened? Why are you shouting?)"

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses his temper in State Assembly as LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha questions the state govt's liquor ban in wake of deaths that happened due to spurious liquor in Chapra. pic.twitter.com/QE4MklfDC6 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

Instances when Nitish Kumar lost his cool

1. 'Lalu Zindabad' slogans raised at Nitish Kumar’s rally

The previously "calm and cool" Kumar lost his temper when "Lalu Zindabad slogans" were being raised by a crowd during his speech in 2020, while he was preparing for his fourth term as the Chief Minister of the state. “Kya bol rahe ho, bol kya rahe ho (What are you saying, what are you trying to say)," thundered Nitish Kumar, halting his speech midway. "Jara hathwa uthao, kahe ko anaap shanaap bol rahe ho (Raise your hand, why are you talking nonsense)," he further demanded.

"Yahan pe hall mat karo, vote nahi dena hai toh mat do (Don’t make chaos here. If you don’t want to vote for me, then don’t)," he further added.

#WATCH | "If you don't want to vote for us, don't but don't create nuisance. You will do harm to the person for whom you're here," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to a group of people raising slogans during his rally in support of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai in Parsa. #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/tJ0P1tK2ny — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

2. Bihar CM snaps at female journalist

Kumar earlier lost his cool when journalists questioned him while he was inspecting relief camps when the state was reeling under a flood-like situation in 2019. “In how many parts of the country and across the world have there been floods? Is the water in some parts of Patna the only problem we have?” the Bihar CM snapped at a female journalist.

3. Kumar loses cool over Assembly Speaker

Earlier in March this year, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seemingly lost his cool on Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. Angry Nitish Kumar asked Sinha to run the House as per the Constitution.

"Would you run the House like this? We will not allow this to happen. Discussion in the House is not done like this," Nitish told the Sinha, who was a BJP leader. Later Sinha sought to clarify the matter, saying he will not let the Legislature be insulted.

4. Nitish Kumar asks journalists to stop doing 'bakwaas'

Nitish Kumar once asked journalists to stop doing bakwaas (rubbish talk) when he was questioned over the Z-plus security cover provided to him by the Centre in 2018. Stating that he never desired any high level of security cover for himself, he said, "I never asked for Z-plus security. The issue is not within my jurisdiction. Journalists should develop some maturity in their mind and stop speaking rubbish. I am a Chief Minister and it's the work of state administration to provide security to the Chief Minister. This is not my personal security."

5. Kumar's angry reply on Patna crime

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool during a media interaction after he was grilled by reporters about the murder of IndiGo executive Rupesh Kumar Singh. "You are so mahaan (great). Who are you supporting? Main aapko direct pooch raha hoon (I am asking you directly)," the JD(U) supremo questioned a reporter who asked him about instances of lawlessness under his leadership.

"Your questions are completely wrong, entirely inappropriate. Don't call it apraadh (crime). A murder has taken place. We need to see the reason for the murder. The police are looking into it," Kumar said.

Tejashwi Yadav likely to take over Bihar's command

Elaborating on his future plans, the Janata Dal (United) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday clearly stated that he had 'no aspirations' of becoming the Prime Minister and was just 'focussed' on uniting the opposition parties ahead of the upcoming 2024 polls.

Kumar further clarified that not he but his Deputy and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the next chief ministerial face for the Assembly elections in Bihar, scheduled for 2025.