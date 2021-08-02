Nitish Kumar Made Bihar CM Despite JD(U) Winning 43 Seats: BJP Leader Samrat Chaudhary

Despite the JD(U) having 43 seats in opposition to BJP's 75 seats in the state legislative assembly, Bihar Minister and BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary said on Sunday that the party has accepted Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister. In the state legislative assembly elections held in November 2020, the BJP had won 74 seats, while JD-U had won 43 seats and eights seats were won by the other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents. At an event organized by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Aurangabad, Samrat Chaudhary said,

"In the present alliance, Nitish Kumar won 43 seats and we won 74 seats. But still, we have accepted Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister."

Samrat Chaudhary also said that this is not the first time that BJP-JD(U) alliance has been created in Bihar. He added, "The BJP had won 68-69 seats in 2000 while the JD(U) managed to grab just 37 seats, and despite this, the party had accepted Nitish Kumar as the chief minister." Further, describing the challenges faced in running a coalition government, BJP leader Samrat said,

"We have a coalition government; it is not our independent government. It is very challenging for us to work in Bihar as four ideologies are working together. In such a situation, we have to tolerate many things."

Samrat Chaudhary claimed, 'BJP can form govt on its own'

Earlier, Bihar BJP Minister Samrat Chaudhary said that BJP can form a government on its own if it contests the polls alone. Speaking at a party event in Vaishali, he said, "We are in an alliance. So, we have a lot of compulsions. We have to solicit cooperation on many of the issues". Stirring a controversy of CM Nitish Kumar, even after grabbing fewer seats, the Bihar Minister also stated, "We will build a crematorium in every village wherever it is necessary. People build graveyards but forget about crematoriums. It cannot be that we forget about 85% of the population. We have to make arrangements for them too."

Bihar election result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around November 10-11, 2021, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each. After the declaration of election results in 2020, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time.

