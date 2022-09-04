Nitish Kumar Makes Big Claim, Says 'BJP Will Fall To 50 Seats In 2024 Elections If...'

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) chief Nitish Kumar on Saturday, September 3, made a sensational claim on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) chances for the 2024 general elections. Addressing a meeting of the state executive of JDU, CM Nitish Kumar claimed that the saffron party can be reduced to about 50 seats if all the Opposition parties fight together.

According to a party statement, the Chief Minister directly attributed the JD(U) party's drubbing in the 2020 assembly elections to the "BJP's conspiracy" and recalled his own unwillingness to serve another term, PTI reported.

"If all (Opposition) parties fight together, the BJP will be bundled out for about 50 seats. I am devoting myself to that drive. BJP will try to disturb social and communal harmony in the state. We must foil their patterns by keeping vigil to the level of panchayats," Nitish Kumar said, PTI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that as of now the BJP has 303 seats in the Lok Sabha which account for 55.8 percent of the total seats in the lower house. Notably, CM Kumar who is batting for the Opposition's unit has only 16 seats in Lok Saba which is 2.95 of the total seats.

Nitish Kumar urges Opposition to 'come together'

After five of six MLAs of JDU in Manipur joined the ruling BJP, Nitish Kumar pondered the 'kind of politics being played in the country'. Speaking to the media on Saturday, the Bihar Chief Minister accused the BJP of luring leaders from the Opposition parties to join them, and asked, 'Is this Constitutional?'

After the setback, Nitish Kumar said, "This is the time for the Opposition parties to come together...If they come under one umbrella, then in 2024, whatever decision the Citizens of the country take will be exceptionally good. Then these people will get to know..."

The JDU leader confirmed that he will be going to Delhi. Nitish Kumar will arrive in the national capital on September 5 and come back in two days, i.e., on September 7. During his brief visit, he is expected to meet leaders like Sonia Gandhi from the Congress, among others, sources revealed.

Taking a jibe at him, former Bihar deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Saturday said, "Nitish Ji wants to be in the news. He himself knows that he cannot become even the prime ministerial candidate. He can never become the PM in this life.”