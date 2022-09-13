Nitish Kumar Makes Once-sacked Pavan Varma 'state Guest'; Bid To Placate Prashant Kishor?

In what may be seen as a move to placate Prashant Kishor, Janata Dal-United appointed Pavan Varma as 'state guest' of Bihar, Republic Media Network learnt on September 13. Varma, who recently resigned from Trinamool Congress (TMC), a party he joined after JDU, said that he had always had 'good relations' with Nitish Kumar. He claimed that he had come to Patna to personally congratulate him on the decision he had taken of forming the government with the Mahagathbandhan and to wish luck for its 'proper functioning'.

'Have always been a well-wisher of Nitish Kumar'

"In politics, you cannot refute that there can be alliances in the future. I have not yet taken a decision as to whether I would be coming back to the JDU, but I was and forever will be a well-wisher of Nitish Kumar. I did not have a political lineage. I was, in fact, a diplomat. I joined hands with Nitish Kumar because I had the utmost respect for him, and I wanted to work with someone who I respected on a personal level. But even after I left, I maintained good personal relations with him," Varma said, during the exclusive conversation.

The development comes over a week after Prashant Kishor went all guns blazing at Nitish Kumar in an interview with Republic. Kishor had hit back at the Bihar Chief Minister over his 'ABC of politics' remark about him, sarcastically requesting him to enlighten 'fools like him' over development in the education and healthcare sectors among others, which they were 'unaware of'.

Is Pavan Varma being used to placate Prashant Kishor?

Prashant Kishor was the Vice President while Varma was the General Secretary of the JDU when Nitish Kumar expelled them both from the party over their contradictory views on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019.

While Varma claims to have been on good terms with Nitish, Prashant's grievances with the JDU leader are out in the open. In order to assuage Kishor, it is believed that Varma is being used by Nitish Kumar.

However, not ready to take the 'middle man' tag, Varma said, "I am not acting as a mediator between Nitish Ji and Prashant Kishor. It is a baseless rumour. The two leaders know each other very well. My involvement is not needed there."

Image: Republic World